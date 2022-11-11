Thanks to you…We are Free!

There are a TON of deals out there for Veterans Day this year. It would almost be faster to list the places that DON’T have them. But here’s a round-up of some of the best deals we’ve seen . . .

1. Free coffee: Starbucks has free hot OR iced coffee this year for vets, active-duty personnel, and their spouses.

You can also find free coffee deals at Brewed Awakenings . . . Peet’s . . . Einstein Brothers . . . Circle K . . . and Caribou Coffee. And Krispy Kreme is giving out free coffee AND a donut.

2. For breakfast: Wendy’s has free breakfast combos . . . Denny’s is giving out Grand Slams . . . IHOP has free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes . . . Shoney’s has a free all-you-can-eat breakfast bar . . . Perkins has a free meal deal too . . . and Dunkin’ is giving out free donuts.

3. For lunch and dinner, lots of options: Applebee’s is offering all veterans and active-duty military a free meal, plus $5 off their next meal.

Other options include free meals at Olive Garden . . . Chili’s . . . BJ’s . . . Bob Evans . . . California Pizza Kitchen . . . Little Caesars . . . TGI Fridays . . . Romano’s Macaroni Grill . . . White Castle . . . Red Lobster . . . Wienerschnitzel . . . and Hooters.

4. Other random food deals: A free hot dog at 7-Eleven . . . Outback has free Bloomin’ Onions . . . Chuck E. Cheese’s has free, one-topping small pizzas . . . Red Robin and Hard Rock Café both have free burgers . . .

Buffalo Wild Wings has free boneless wings and fries . . . the salad bar at Ruby Tuesday is free for vets today . . . and TCBY has free frozen yogurt.

5. A few non-food deals: 20% off at Dollar General . . . 10% off at Publix and Food Lion grocery stores . . . 30% off at Kohl’s . . . 25% off at Staples and Office Max . . . 10% off at Target . . . 20% off at Walgreens . . .

20% off Hertz rental cars . . . 15% off at Red Roof Inn . . . and 40% off at Adidas.com when you verify your info through the site ID.me.

