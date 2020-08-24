Thanks for Meeting Mo at Mini Taste of Bolingbrook!
My heartfelt thanks, to every one of you who came out to say hello, and enjoy our beautiful day, Saturday (8/22) at the Mini Taste of Bolingbrook!!
Wasn’t it great to get out and enjoy all the fun of The Promenade, too?
Every one of the gentlemen from the American Legion and the VFW, thank you for offering us great stories, and great opportunity to win big, with your raffle.
Special thanks to Jennifer and Jim, for educating us all about 22 a Day, the Til Valhalla Project. Let’s not forget all the older veterans who suffer with PTSD, or even take their own lives. 22 a Day is committed to bringing that number down.
Here’s a great way to learn more: StopSoldierSuicide.org.
It was so great to meet each of you, each family. And I am so glad you brought your appetite, aren’t you? From Goat and Vine Restaurant & Winery, to Two Pints Lounge and Rock Bottom Brewery, you knew we were gonna be treated to some delicious tastings.
Congratulations to Kevin and every member of the Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce for finding such a creative, lovely way for us to enjoy all the fun of Taste, with safe social distance.
This smaller scale version of the Taste of Bolingbrook is a huge success!
And big thanks to everyone who made our great time at Mini Taste possible:
Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook.