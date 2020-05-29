      Weather Alert

TGI Friday’s To Close Up To 20 Percent Of Its Locations

May 29, 2020 @ 8:04am
(Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for TGI Fridays/AP Images)

The pandemic has not been kind to restaurants. TGI Friday’s is one national chain that is feeling the economic impact.
CEO Ray Blanchette said in a recent interview that up to 20 percent of the company’s 386 locations “will close forever, without a doubt.
Revenue for Friday’s is down 50 percent even with pick-up and delivery services offered during the coronavirus crisis. No official word on the fate of the TGI Friday’s @ the Louis Joliet Mall at this time.

Here’s the complete story from Eater.

 

