TGI Friday’s To Close Up To 20 Percent Of Its Locations
(Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for TGI Fridays/AP Images)
The pandemic has not been kind to restaurants. TGI Friday’s is one national chain that is feeling the economic impact.
CEO Ray Blanchette said in a recent interview that up to 20 percent of the company’s 386 locations “will close forever, without a doubt.
Revenue for Friday’s is down 50 percent even with pick-up and delivery services offered during the coronavirus crisis. No official word on the fate of the TGI Friday’s @ the Louis Joliet Mall at this time.
Here’s the complete story from Eater.