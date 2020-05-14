Teyana Taylor teases new “Bare With Me” video and announces album release

Def JamTeyana Taylor is teasing the new video for her single “Bare With Me,” from her upcoming project, THE ALBUM.
The R&B singer promises, “no games this time around,” revealing the album will be released in June in an Instagram post.
The short clip features Taylor and four boss ladies gracefully vibing out in colorful suits and matching hats.
Fans expressed their enthusiasm in the comments with fire emojis and calling her “legend.” Even fellow R&B songstress Kehlani chimed in spread her positive vibes.
“Yeah, I hope everyone gives you all of your flowers this round BIG TIME. G.O.A.T. [status],” she wrote.
Taylor announced her long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s K.T.S.E, last week with a Grace Jones-inspired photo, mirroring the cover art for her single “We Got Love,” featuring Lauryn Hill.
Until June, relive Teyana’s jaw-dropping performance at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York last year in her documentary Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia on YouTube.
