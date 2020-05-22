Teyana Taylor shares new videos for her singles “Made It” and “Bare Wit Me”

Daniel SannwaldBy RACHEL GEORGE, ABC NEWS
Teyana Taylor is on a roll, dropping two smashing videos from her upcoming album in 24 hours: “Made It and “Bare Wit Me.”
Last night, the crooning singer released “Made It,” a dedication video to celebrate this year’s graduating class who won’t have the opportunity to attend a formal commencement ceremony due to COVID-19. It’s a feeling all too familiar for Taylor, who never had a formal graduation herself.
Teyana was already signed to a recording contract during her high school years, so she finished her studies via home schooling. Ultimately, she received her high school diploma inside of a local Starbucks.
She praised the 2020 graduates on Instagram saying, “YOU MADE IT! Class of 2020 this is for you!”
Taylor also thanked the graduates who participated in the music video while wearing their cap and gowns.
“I truly appreciate you and [I’m] happy to celebrate YOU!!!,” she wrote.
In addition, in preparation for her upcoming album titled THE ALBUM, Teyana let us know she will kill for love in the new gangster-themed video for “Bare With Me.”
The visual features her husband Iman Shumpert as her love interest, whom she’s seen shooting, and then smothering to death later on in a hospital.
