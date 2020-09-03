Teyana Taylor pleads for change in powerful new protest music video “Still”
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesAs protests continue across the nation following police-involved shootings of several unarmed Black men, which resulted in the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, singer Teyana Taylor made an impassioned plea for Black lives in a powerful new music video.
Released Wednesday, Taylor framed the music video for her new single “Still” to prove that not much has changed in America since the Civil Rights movement. The 29-year-old included and reenacted scenes burned into people’s memory, such as the heartbreaking footage where Emmett Till‘s mother broke down sobbing over his body to Malcolm X holding a rifle as he peered out his window.
In addition to reminding viewers that the Black community continues to experience the same pain through the years, Taylor paid homage to the recent victims of police brutality, such as Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin, by writing their names and showing their faces.
The singer refused to shy away from the painful imagery, even showing herself crying in handcuffs or flashing between videos of protestors during the Civil Rights movement to those marching for Black Lives Matter today.
“We are STILL emotional. We STILL keep fighting for love, justice. Yet we STILL keep losing our beautiful black lives,” penned on Wednesday. “There wasn’t one day that went by in the editing room that I didn’t shed a tear. Smh This project means so much to me and I’m honored to finally be able to share with you.”
The music video for “Still” was directed by Taylor and “The Aunties,” her all-women production company.
“Still” is the latest single off her third studio effort The Album, which she released on Juneteenth.
By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.