Teyana Taylor and MAC Cosmetics team up for a ’90s inspired makeup collection

Daniel SannwaldThe infinitely talented Teyana Taylor will always be a ’90s girl at heart, and now the singer has merged the decade’s beauty trends and aesthetic together for her upcoming makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics.
Teyana shared a few product shots from her MAC x Teyana Taylor line on Instagram: They feature limited-edition custom shades of lip gloss, lipstick, lip liner and, pressed powder, which will come in bright colors and “this iconic neon packaging.”
“I wanted to represent for the girl that was in love with the nineties like me,” the “Wake Up Love” singer shared with Essence. “I want women to feel like, with this collection, you don’t need a full face of makeup. You don’t need to be beat 24/7.”
This opportunity is a dream come true for the Harlem native, who’s been a fan of the brand since she was a teenager.
Of the collaboration, Teyana said: “I’m so grateful because I was that girl who used to walk down 125th and walk by the MAC store right across from the Apollo and see all these different collaborations [with artists]” — among them, Mary J. Blige, and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.
Teyana added, “I wanted to be that girl one day. I wanted to be in the window. [And] it means the world knowing that I am the next artist to have that.”
The MAC x Teyana Taylor makeup collection launches July 14.
By Rachel George
