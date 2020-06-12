Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert reveal they’re expecting baby no. 2 in new “Wake Up Love” video

Dej Jam RecordsSurprise! Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, are expecting their second child.
The 29-year old revealed the news in a music video for her new single, “Wake Up Love,” featuring Iman, who raps a verse on the track.
The video ends with the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Junie, who crawls into bed with her parents before Teyana pulls back the sheets and lifts her shirt to reveal her baby bump for the very first time.
Junie looks excited as she rubs on her mom’s belly, even pushing her dad’s hand away.
Taylor penned a sweet love letter to Junie on Instagram Thursday. “Your curiosity breeds knowledge for you are young but not naive. You will take a stand,” Teyana wrote. “You will forever be woke. You will forever be protected. The tones of your mahogany skin and the texture of your curly crown are the essence of nobility, strength, love, fearlessness, and power.”
“Wake Up Love” is the last single from Taylor’s widely-anticipated LP The ALBUM, featuring graduation anthem “Made It,” the Janet Jackson-approved “Bare Wit Me, Lauryn Hill-assisted “We Got Love,” and “How You Want It? (HYWI?)” featuring King Combs.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.