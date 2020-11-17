Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert share adorable photo of their baby girl, Rue Rose

Prince Williams/WireimageNew mom Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, are in awe of their two-month-old baby girl, Rue Rose.
On Monday, Shumpert shared an adorable Instagram photo of their second daughter, dressed in a floral onesie and matching hat, to celebrate Rue’s second month on Earth.
“As if bug didn’t soften me enough…Rue-Rose to the occasion of melting my heart,” Iman wrote with the post.
“Its the caption for me” wrote Taylor in the comments, who also reposted the photo on her Instagram page. “OMG this pic & caption…bae issa poet,” she wrote with her post.
Taylor announced Rue’s birth in early September. Fans on social media believe the baby is a spitting image of Teyana and Iman’s four-year-old daughter, Junie. One fan called Rose “Junie 2.0.”
Just like Junie, Rue was born in the couple’s bathroom at home, without any hospital assistance, one night after an elaborate baby shower in Atlanta. For her second pregnancy, Taylor was joined by fellow singer and licensed midwife Erykah Badu, who delivered the baby with Shumpert’s assistance .
By Rachel George
