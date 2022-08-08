Teven Jenkins Returns to Chicago Bears Training Camp after Missing 7 Practices

Teven Jenkins, an offensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, returned to training camp on August 6 after missing seven consecutive sessions due to an unspecified injury. Jenkins, who is going through a ramp-up stage, only participated in individual drills.
The second-year lineman declined to provide further details about his injury, including whether it occurred during the team’s first practice on July 27. He also did not disclose if he is still experiencing back problems following offseason surgery but predicted that he should be fully recovered in “a couple of days.”
In 2021, Ryan Pace, the former Bears general manager, drafted Jenkins with the 39th overall pick. Jenkins was only able to play 157 snaps for the left tackle season last year due to back surgery he had before his rookie season.