Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha share a summer romance in the new trailer for ‘Sylvie’s Love’

Courtesy of AmazonThe first trailer has dropped for Amazon’s new film, Slyvie’s Love, starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha.
Writer/director Eugene Ashe combined romance and classical jazz music to create the ultimate love story set in 1950’s New York, with Thompson serving as executive producer.
Slyvie’s Love follows Sylvie, played by Thompson, who spends her summer days working at her father’s record store as she waits for her fiancé’s return from war.
While there, Sylvie meets the store’s newest part-time employee, Robert, played by Asomugha, a sweet and gifted saxophonist. The two begin a budding friendship that quickly becomes something more passionate than either has ever experienced before.
Robert takes a job back music gig in Paris, France, while Sylvie stays behind to uncover her true passion of becoming a television producer. The two eventually cross paths years later. And based on the trailer, their feelings for each other are still the same.
“I guess I just wanted you to be happy, even if I couldn’t be a part of your life,” Asomugha’s character says in the trailer.
Sylvie’s Love also stars Tone Bell, Eva Longoria, Alano Miller, and How to Get Away With Murder‘s Aja Naomi King. It premieres worldwide on Amazon Prime on Christmas Day.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.