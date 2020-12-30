      Weather Alert

Tesla Drivers May Now Use a Fart Noise For A Horn

Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:14am
In this Sunday, July 8, 2018, photograph, 2018 Model 3 sedans sit on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It’s a lot like a giant whoopee cushion:  Tesla drivers now have the option to set their horn to fart.

A new Holiday Software Update offers owners a variety of horn sounds, including various effects like goats, or an airhorn… ‘La Cucaracha,’ and yes, flatulence.

Users can even record their own sounds to use.

However, you can’t fart on the move – the funny sounds are only available when the car is in park.

 

TAGS
#Fart #SFX #TESLA
