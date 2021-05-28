LISTEN
Antone
Terry Silver coming back to Cobra Kai!
May 28, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Terry Silver Returns in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4
Netflix has confirmed Terry Silver will be in season 4 of
Cobra Kai.
There were hints of his return in season 3.
In a new teaser it shows Silver with his back to the camera.
In the trailer he says,
if a man can’t stand, he can’t fight. If a man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. If a man can’t see, he can’t fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures.
