Terry Silver coming back to Cobra Kai!

May 28, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Terry Silver Returns in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4
  • Netflix has confirmed Terry Silver will be in season 4 of Cobra Kai.
  • There were hints of his return in season 3.
  • In a new teaser it shows Silver with his back to the camera.
  • In the trailer he says, if a man can’t stand, he can’t fight. If a man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. If a man can’t see, he can’t fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures.
