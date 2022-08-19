98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible “How to Get a Husband” Advice from a 1958 Women’s Magazine

August 19, 2022 10:30AM CDT
Could you even imagine anyone thinking this way, today?  

Someone found an old magazine article from the ’50s called “129 Ways to Get a Husband.”  And a lot of the suggestions are just ridiculous and sexist.

They’re all from a 1958 issue of the women’s magazine “McCall’s”, which went out of print in 2002.

Here are a few more BAD pieces of advice on how to find a guy . . .

1.  “Get a job demonstrating fishing tackle in a sporting goods store.”

2.  “Get lost at a football game.”

3.  “Don’t take a job at a company run mostly by women.”

4.  “Learn to paint, [then] set up an easel outside an engineering school.”

5.  “Read the obituaries to find eligible widowers.”

6.  “Wear a Band-Aid.  People always ask what happened.”

7.  “Stand in a corner and cry softly.  Chances are good that he’ll come over to find out what’s wrong.”

8.  “Get a sunburn.”  (???)

Wanna see more?  Go here:  (Daily Mail / Bored Panda)

 

Recent Posts