FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible “How to Get a Husband” Advice from a 1958 Women’s Magazine

Could you even imagine anyone thinking this way, today?

Someone found an old magazine article from the ’50s called “129 Ways to Get a Husband.” And a lot of the suggestions are just ridiculous and sexist.

They’re all from a 1958 issue of the women’s magazine “McCall’s”, which went out of print in 2002.

Here are a few more BAD pieces of advice on how to find a guy . . .

1. “Get a job demonstrating fishing tackle in a sporting goods store.”

2. “Get lost at a football game.”

3. “Don’t take a job at a company run mostly by women.”

4. “Learn to paint, [then] set up an easel outside an engineering school.”

5. “Read the obituaries to find eligible widowers.”

6. “Wear a Band-Aid. People always ask what happened.”

7. “Stand in a corner and cry softly. Chances are good that he’ll come over to find out what’s wrong.”

8. “Get a sunburn.” (???)

