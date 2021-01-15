      Weather Alert

Tennessee May Build a Statue of Dolly Parton on its Capitol Grounds in Nashville

Jan 15, 2021 @ 8:26am

A Tennessee State Representative introduced a bill on Tuesday to put a statue of DOLLY PARTON on the Capitol grounds in Nashville.  If approved, a fund will be set up to pay for the construction.  (Full Story)

Meanwhile:  How about a Flashback Friday of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle – turning their acrylic fingernails into instruments?  They scratch them to the beat while singing the children’s song “Shortnin’ Bread.”   It’s from 1987 when Patti was a guest on Dolly’s variety show.  (Vulture)

 

 

TAGS
#DollyParton #Mylestones #PattiLaBelle #Statue #Tennessee
Popular Posts
Final Chance to Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip
Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall
Covid-19 Vaccinations Coming Slowly, But Testing Readily Available in WIll County
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Old School Nursery Rhymes Offer New Success for Kids
Toby Keith, Cole Swindell To Perform At LPGA Tournament