Tennessee May Build a Statue of Dolly Parton on its Capitol Grounds in Nashville
A Tennessee State Representative introduced a bill on Tuesday to put a statue of DOLLY PARTON on the Capitol grounds in Nashville. If approved, a fund will be set up to pay for the construction. (Full Story)
Meanwhile: How about a Flashback Friday of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle – turning their acrylic fingernails into instruments? They scratch them to the beat while singing the children’s song “Shortnin’ Bread.” It’s from 1987 when Patti was a guest on Dolly’s variety show. (Vulture)