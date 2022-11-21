Tenille Townes Makes Acting Debut In Hallmark Film Produced By Blake Shelton

Tenniel Townes will be making her acting debut in a new Hallmark movie from Executive Producer Blake Shelton.

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ is a film that “begins four days before Christmas when Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On it, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance, asking to meet on Christmas Eve at the unnamed spot where they first met.”

Tenniel said, “Growing up in my house at Christmas time, we always had the Hallmark channel on. It always set the scene for the holiday season, and this is truly such a cool full circle.”

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ will premier on Hallmark Saturday, November 26.