Tenille Townes Explains Why BRELAND is the Perfect Duet Partner on “Shared Walls”

Tenille Townes has a new music video for “Shared Walls” with BRELAND, a new EP, a tour, and is the top Canadian Country Music Award nominee.
Townes’ new EP, Masquerades, includes a duet with Wrabel and a collaboration with BRELAND. The Canadian said she sent “Shared Walls” to BRELAND with a note reading, “Will you be my neighbor?” He sent his vocals back immediately.
Townes is impressed with the range BRELAND has in his music and the vulnerable side he displays in “Shared Walls.” The two collaborated on a video for the song too.
During the pandemic, Townes wrote the song with Stephen Wrabel and Eric Leva on Zoom. Next, Townes is up for seven awards at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards on Sept. 11.