Tenille Arts scores her first Number One hit
This week Tenille Arts scored her first Number One hit with her single “Somebody Like That.” She is the first Canadian to reach Number One in the U.S. since 2007 and the first Canadian female since Terri Clark in 2004.
Tenille said, “Words cannot describe how I feel right now. Thank you Country radio and the DSPs for believing in and supporting this song, thank you to everyone who wrote about this journey, thank you to all of the fans who listened, requested and streamed this song, and thank you to my amazing team who have supported me from the beginning. You’ve changed my life forever.”
She debuted “Somebody Like That” on her first Grand Ole Opry appearance on September 21, 2019, and the single was released a week later.