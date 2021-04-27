      Weather Alert

Tenille Arts scores her first Number One hit

Apr 27, 2021 @ 6:38am

This week Tenille Arts scored her first Number One hit with her single “Somebody Like That.” She is the first Canadian to reach Number One in the U.S. since 2007 and the first Canadian female since Terri Clark in 2004.

Tenille said, “Words cannot describe how I feel right now. Thank you Country radio and the DSPs for believing in and supporting this song, thank you to everyone who wrote about this journey, thank you to all of the fans who listened, requested and streamed this song, and thank you to my amazing team who have supported me from the beginning. You’ve changed my life forever.”

She debuted “Somebody Like That” on her first Grand Ole Opry appearance on September 21, 2019, and the single was released a week later.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TENILLE ARTS (@tenillearts)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TENILLE ARTS (@tenillearts)

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: 8 Traits Chronic Cheaters Share - Which You Might Not Guess
Win a Pair of Tickets to Luke Bryan! 
Seven Construction Projects This Summer
Tim McGraw Fans Flip Out Over New Photo with a Fish
Netflix Releases ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Release Date