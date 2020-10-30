Ten Stats for Halloween 2020

Here are a few Halloween stats: 68% of Americans celebrate Halloween in one way or another. We buy more than twice as much candy for Halloween than Valentine’s Day. 72% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids. And this will be the first full moon on Halloween for the whole country since 1944… (We missed that mark, by just over 40 minutes, back in 2001).
Here are ten quick stats for Halloween 2020 . . .
1. 68% of Americans celebrate Halloween in one way or another.
2. We buy more than twice as much candy for Halloween than Valentine’s Day.
3. The most popular Halloween candies are Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&M’s, Snickers, and Starburst.
4. 72% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.
5. The most popular children’s costume in any given year is a princess.
6. Around two billion pounds of pumpkins are grown in the U.S. each year.
7. Around 80% of pumpkins are picked in October.
8. 17% of people will dress up their dogs for Halloween.
9. The most popular costumes for dogs are a pumpkin, hot dog, and superhero.
10. This will be the first full moon on Halloween since 2001, but it technically didn’t become a true full moon until 12:41 A.M. on the East Coast that year. So this will be the first full moon on Halloween for the whole country since 1944. (Zippia / Farmers’ Almanac / KGAN)