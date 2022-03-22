Ten Most Common Dreams We Google!

Have you ever had a dream that was so weird, you immediately googled it the next morning? A new study looked at the most common types of dreams we do that with.
The most-searched dream in the U.S. is “teeth falling out.” Americans google it four times more than any other dream. Dreams like that are sometimes linked to big life changes, self-esteem issues, or embarrassment.
The ten dreams we google the most in the U.S. are: Teeth falling out . . . snakes . . . dreams about your ex . . . spiders . . . vacations . . . being chased . . . weddings . . . flies…Fun time. . . and dreams that involve bears. Here are a few more fun stats . . .
1. The most-searched dream worldwide is “snakes.” It’s first in 52 different countries. “Teeth falling out” is next with 17. Dreams about snakes are supposed to represent hidden fears or worries. Or . . . you just hate snakes.
2. Pregnancy dreams are third, which are supposed to signal growth or development. Then marriage dreams, which signify commitment or transition . . . and dreams about an ex, which could be a sign someone’s making you feel the same way your ex did.
3. Now here are a few weird ones: Dreams about lice are common in Central America . . . people in Fiji dream about peacocks . . . spiders are #1 in Argentina . . . squirrels are #1 in Namibia .