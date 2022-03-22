      Weather Alert

Ten Most Common Dreams We Google!

Mar 22, 2022 @ 2:02pm
Have you ever had a dream that was so weird, you immediately googled it the next morning?  A new study looked at the most common types of dreams we do that with.

 

 

The most-searched dream  in the U.S. is “teeth falling out.”  Americans google it four times more than any other dream.  Dreams like that are sometimes linked to big life changes, self-esteem issues, or embarrassment.

 

 

The ten dreams we google the most in the U.S. are:  Teeth falling out . . . snakes . . . dreams about your ex . . . spiders . . . vacations . . . being chased . . . weddings . . . flies…Fun time. . . and dreams that involve bears.  Here are a few more fun stats . . .

 

 

1.  The most-searched dream worldwide is “snakes.”  It’s first in 52 different countries.  “Teeth falling out” is next with 17.  Dreams about snakes are supposed to represent hidden fears or worries.  Or . . . you just hate snakes.

 

 

2.  Pregnancy dreams are third, which are supposed to signal growth or development.  Then marriage dreams, which signify commitment or transition . . . and dreams about an ex, which could be a sign someone’s making you feel the same way your ex did.

 

 

3.  Now here are a few weird ones:  Dreams about lice are common in Central America . . . people in Fiji dream about peacocks . . . spiders are #1 in Argentina . . . squirrels are #1 in Namibia .

