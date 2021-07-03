      Weather Alert

Ten Facts and Stats for Fourth of July 2021!

Jul 3, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Here are ten facts and stats for Fourth of July 2021 . . .

 

 

1.  In a new poll, 78% of Americans said they’re patriotic.  That includes 39% who said “very” patriotic.  Only 7% said not patriotic at all.

 

2.  83% still believe in the “American Dream,” that if you work hard, good things follow.

 

3.  79% of Americans would rather live here than anywhere else in the world.

 

4.  78% of us agree with the statement, “I’m proud to be an American.”

 

5.  89% of us are proud of America’s armed forces.

 

6.  61% of Americans own an American flag.

 

7.  We’ll spend $7.5 billion of Fourth of July food.

 

8.  We drink more beer on July 4th than any other day of the year.

 

9.  65% of Americans say fireworks are their favorite part of the Fourth of July.

 

10.  73% of all firework injuries happen within one month of July 4th.

 

