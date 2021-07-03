Here are ten facts and stats for Fourth of July 2021 . . .
1. In a new poll, 78% of Americans said they’re patriotic. That includes 39% who said “very” patriotic. Only 7% said not patriotic at all.
2. 83% still believe in the “American Dream,” that if you work hard, good things follow.
3. 79% of Americans would rather live here than anywhere else in the world.
4. 78% of us agree with the statement, “I’m proud to be an American.”
5. 89% of us are proud of America’s armed forces.
6. 61% of Americans own an American flag.
7. We’ll spend $7.5 billion of Fourth of July food.
8. We drink more beer on July 4th than any other day of the year.
9. 65% of Americans say fireworks are their favorite part of the Fourth of July.
10. 73% of all firework injuries happen within one month of July 4th.