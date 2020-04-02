Tekashi 6ix9ine granted early release from jail due to COVID-19

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/RedfernsTekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, has been granted compassionate early release from a New York jail, because he’s at high risk for contracting COVID-19 due to his severe asthma.
In a ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Englemayer said, “COVID-19 presents a heightened risk for incarcerated defendants like Mr. Hernandez with respiratory ailments such as asthma.”
He added, “Further, the crowded nature of municipal jails such as the facility in which Mr. Hernandez is housed present an outsize risk that the COVID-19 contagion, once it gains entry, will spread. And, realistically, a high-risk inmate who contracts the virus while in prison will face challenges in caring for himself.”
The rapper was busted by the feds in 2018 in a racketeering conspiracy case involving a New York City street gang. He pleaded guilty to some charges and cooperated with the government, leading to several guilty pleas of co-defendants and convictions at trial.
According to the order from a federal judge, 6ix9ine has been released to home confinement to serve the remainder of his sentence — he was due to be released in August.
The order for release is dated Wednesday but was withheld from the public docket until 4 p.m. Thursday at the request of prosecutors. They wanted the extra time to make sure that 6ix9ine was safely transported from the jail to the undisclosed residence where he will be staying.
