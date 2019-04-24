Teens Can Work Out for Free This Summer at Planet Fitness

Parents you will love Planet Fitness this Summer because they are giving teens between the ages of 15-18 the opportunity to work out for free and a way to pay for college.

Qualified teens can bring their parents or guardian to any Planet Fitness, sign a gym waiver and workout for free between May 15th and September 1st.

The gym is also giving away $30,500 in scholarship money, with one teen winning a grand prize and another winning a prize for runner per state. Here’s more from Victory Valley News.