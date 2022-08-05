      Weather Alert

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

Aug 5, 2022 @ 7:13am

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at 11 p.m.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. law enforcement sent out a text to Morris residents to shelter in place due to an active shooter. The shooting took place in a hallway at an apartment building in the 500 block of Twilight Drive at about 4:25 p.m.

The victim later died at Morris Hospital. Flock cameras picked up the vehicle’s license plate and the suspect was arrested in Joliet. The shelter in place order ended at 8 p.m.

At approximately 11:00 pm, a 16-year-old was arrested for First Degree Murder in relation to the incident on Twilight Drive. He was transported to River Valley Detention Center. It’s unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation continues and further details will be released when available.

 

 

