Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham & Kelly Clarkson Compete – An Intense Sing-Off

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: Host Kelly Clarkson attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham can do everything, including singing! If you haven’t seen her sing on AppleTV (during the Amsterdam episode in Season 3, in particular), then you’ve missed out.

Waddingham (who plays Rebecca, the owner of the soccer team) showcased her singing skills on The Kelly Clarkson Show, during a game called “Throw Me a Line.” Kelly and Hannah would hit a buzzer, to see who could most quickly sing the title of a song, after only hearing its first few lyrics.

While there were a few songs the contestants struggled with, their singing was on point!

Check out Hannah Waddingham and Kelly Clarkson sing their hearts out in the video by clicking Mashable.