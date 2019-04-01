“Technical Outage” blamed for delays for 5 Major Airlines This Morning
By Roy Gregory
Apr 1, 2019 @ 8:08 AM
A technical outage has affected five major airlines, causing flight delays Monday morning. Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta are all impacted.
Southwest told WGN-TV a 40-minute ground stop was in place earlier Monday during an outage “with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning.”

