November 30, 2022 5:08PM CST
Teaser For That 90s Show Drops
“That ’90s Show” is officially making its Netflix debut on January 19.

The service made the announcement yesterday and also dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated “That ’70s Show” reboot.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back with their characters Red and Kitty Forman and welcome 15-year-old granddaughter Leia and her friends into their Point Place home for the summer.

Original That ’70s Show cast members Grace, Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will all make guest appearances but Danny Masterson, who is currently on trial and charged with three counts of rape, will not be part of the project.

