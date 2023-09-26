Teacher on TikTok Makes Math Fun – with Morgan Wallen Remix

Math can be tough, but a good teacher can make it enjoyable.

And that is what one teacher has done, on social media, by using a Morgan Wallen song – to teach counting.

Faith McPeek (@mcpeek_teaches) is a third-grade teacher, who’s on TikTok. She shares videos about her experiences in education and the classroom. [She is not pictured, here.]

In her latest post, she is seen teaching students to count by nines, to Wallen’s song, “Last Night.” For third graders, these are, likely, much more appropriate lyrics. 😉

The whole class enjoyed the lesson. The video has received over 26 million views, so far.

Which one of your teachers made learning fun?