September 26, 2023 12:59PM CDT
Teacher on TikTok Makes Math Fun – with Morgan Wallen Remix
Math can be tough, but a good teacher can make it enjoyable.

And that is what one teacher has done, on social media, by using a Morgan Wallen song – to teach counting.

Faith McPeek (@mcpeek_teaches) is a third-grade teacher, who’s on TikTok.  She shares videos about her experiences in education and the classroom.  [She is not pictured, here.]

In her latest post, she is seen teaching students to count by nines, to Wallen’s song, “Last Night.”  For third graders, these are, likely, much more appropriate lyrics.   😉

The whole class enjoyed the lesson.  The video has received over 26 million views, so far.

Which one of your teachers made learning fun?

 

