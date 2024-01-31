98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Teacher Charges Third Graders Rent – Here’s WHY – and HOW

January 31, 2024 11:00AM CST
Teacher Charges Third Graders Rent – Here’s WHY – and HOW
Her system includes fake money, which can be earned by cleaning up and helping.  It’s a lot like the board game, Monopoly.

Friday is payday for the students.  And they can spend their hard-earned cash on rent, free time, or homework passes.

The most expensive prize?  A child gets to be the teacher for a whole day.

A lot of my kids come from families that live check to check and are not in the best financial situation, so I don’t think they’re too young to ever learn how to handle money,” Lattimore said, in one TikTok video.

A bit of a financial whiz herself, Lattimore has earned six figures – from monetizing her content.

