Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend? Matty Healy Was Just Spotted at her Concert

Matty Healy was seen at Taylor Swift‘s Nashville concert, May 5, following rumors of renewed romance and her recent breakup from Joe Alywn.

The 1975 frontman watched Taylor perform from a VIP tent, at Nissan Stadium, during her Eras tour. 1975 performed at London’s O2 Arena, where Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance. She sang two songs with the British band, and took a selfie with Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, backstage.

Taylor and Matty were rumored to be dating in 2014, before she met Joe. But he denied involvement in a 2015 radio interview.

At that show, Swift announced she’ll release a re-recorded version of her 2010 album “Speak Now.” In front of 70,000 fans, she confirmed that it will drop July 7.

Taylor composed and performed the “Speak Now,” album.

She sang “Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops on My Guitar,” following the news.

“I moved to Nashville almost 20 years ago,” she told the audience, “My lifelong dream came true thanks to this town and its people.”