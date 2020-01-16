Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary Gets Release Date
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Netflix will give us a deep dive into the life of Taylor Swift.
The upcoming documentary is titled Miss Americana. It will be available to watch on Netflix starting January 31st.
There was a concern as to whether the documentary would be finished in time. Swift claimed that Scooter Braun refused to clear the rights to the music for the film. As you know, she recorded the songs but Braun owns the copyright to Swift’s first six albums. All the legalities were taken care of. Here’s more from Billboard.