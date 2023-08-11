TAYLOR SWIFT’S KOI FISH GUITAR REPLACED AT CMHF

The Country Music Hall of Fame gave Taylor Swift’s koi fish guitar back to her so she could take it on the road. The six-string centerpiece that was on display wasn’t the koi fish guitar she smashed in her “Anti-Hero” music video after all, because she gave the Hall of Fame the dilapidated prop guitar she used in the music video to replace the pristine instrument she’s currently using to serenade fans on her nationwide Eras Tour. In an instagram post, the Country Music Hall of Fame revealed a picture of the smashed prop now on display in their Nashville museum. (Taste of Country)

