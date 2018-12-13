Taylor Swift Used Facial Recognition at a Concert to Detect Stalkers
By Roy Gregory
Dec 13, 2018 @ 8:46 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

This sounds like something out of a Science Fiction Movie. “Rolling Stone” says that TAYLOR SWIFT monitored her fans at a concert in California back in May, with FACIAL RECOGNITION technology. It wasn’t meant to invade fans’ privacy . . . but to protect Taylor’s safety.
The images were transmitted to a “command post” in Nashville . . . and the faces were cross-referenced against Taylor’s known STALKERS. Naturally, there will be privacy concerns about these collected images . . . but it isn’t just Taylor.
Facial-recognition technology is on the rise at stadiums and arenas. Plus, Ticketmaster is developing a system that can identify fans’ faces as they walk through the turnstiles to make entering a concert quicker and more efficient. Here’s the complete story from The Verge.

 

