Taylor Swift Used Facial Recognition at a Concert to Detect Stalkers

This sounds like something out of a Science Fiction Movie. “Rolling Stone” says that TAYLOR SWIFT monitored her fans at a concert in California back in May, with FACIAL RECOGNITION technology. It wasn’t meant to invade fans’ privacy . . . but to protect Taylor’s safety.

The images were transmitted to a “command post” in Nashville . . . and the faces were cross-referenced against Taylor’s known STALKERS. Naturally, there will be privacy concerns about these collected images . . . but it isn’t just Taylor.

Facial-recognition technology is on the rise at stadiums and arenas. Plus, Ticketmaster is developing a system that can identify fans’ faces as they walk through the turnstiles to make entering a concert quicker and more efficient. Here’s the complete story from The Verge.