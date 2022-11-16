Taylor Swift Tour Presale Woes Land Ticketmaster In Hot Water

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Swifties couldn’t shake off their frustrations when trying to get tickets for Swift’s “Eras” tour on Tuesday (November 15). Thousands of fans tried to get tickets spending hours in a virtual queue. Many had registered as Ticketmaster Verified Fans. However, it didn’t help many fans get their tickets at face value as the program promised. “They’re not fulfilling their service of getting tickets into the hands of loyal fans. They’re going to scalpers. They’re going to resellers,” said Emma Ramos. The cheapest tickets sold for $400 to $17,000 for seats near the stage. Members of Congress weighed in on the presale madness, “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in,” tweeted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Eras Tour is being promoted by AEG and Messina Touring Group. Did you spend all day trying to get Taylor Swift tickets? Do you think Congress needs to step in to regulate entertainment ticket sales?