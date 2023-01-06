Taylor Swift To Release Re-Recorded Version Of Speak Now In ‘A Couple Of Months’

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

In the next “couple of months,” Taylor Swift will put out a new recording of “Speak Now.”

The 33-year-old pop star first released the chart-topping record in 2010. However, she has been remaking her earlier albums after a disagreement with her old label, Big Machine Records.

So far, she has released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and she has been quietly re-recording her third and fourth studios while getting ready for her upcoming world tour.

“Speak Now” and “1989” are next up to get a “Taylor’s Version.” It’s said “Speak Now” will be released before Taylor kicks off her “Eras Tour.”