Taylor Swift To Release Re-Recorded Version Of Speak Now In ‘A Couple Of Months’
January 6, 2023 5:08PM CST
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
In the next “couple of months,” Taylor Swift will put out a new recording of “Speak Now.”
The 33-year-old pop star first released the chart-topping record in 2010. However, she has been remaking her earlier albums after a disagreement with her old label, Big Machine Records.
So far, she has released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and she has been quietly re-recording her third and fourth studios while getting ready for her upcoming world tour.
“Speak Now” and “1989” are next up to get a “Taylor’s Version.” It’s said “Speak Now” will be released before Taylor kicks off her “Eras Tour.”