98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Taylor Swift To Release Re-Recorded Version Of Speak Now In ‘A Couple Of Months’

January 6, 2023 5:08PM CST
Share
Taylor Swift To Release Re-Recorded Version Of Speak Now In ‘A Couple Of Months’
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

In the next “couple of months,” Taylor Swift will put out a new recording of “Speak Now.”

The 33-year-old pop star first released the chart-topping record in 2010. However, she has been remaking her earlier albums after a disagreement with her old label, Big Machine Records.

So far, she has released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and she has been quietly re-recording her third and fourth studios while getting ready for her upcoming world tour.

“Speak Now” and “1989” are next up to get a “Taylor’s Version.” It’s said “Speak Now” will be released before Taylor kicks off her “Eras Tour.”

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave THIS
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
4

Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?
5

SPEAK SMARTER: Are You Messing Up These Six Common Phrases?

Recent Posts