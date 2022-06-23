Taylor Swift to Release ‘Carolina’, Tonight!

Swifties get ready, a new song is coming from Taylor Swift, tonight! The singer revealed that “Carolina,” the theme song from “Where The Crawdads Sing,” will be released at midnight on June 24.
On Tuesday (June 21), the official Instagram account for “Where the Crawdads Sing” posted messages with certain letters capitalized that, put together sequentially, spelled out “Carolina This Thursday.” Swift herself used this method in the lyric sheets for some of her early albums.
The song was recorded in one take using only 1950s-era instruments. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” due in theaters July 15.