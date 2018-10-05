Taylor Swift to open the AMA’s
By Carol McGowan
Oct 5, 2018 @ 8:45 AM
Get ready for some “big reputation” because Taylor Swift will be opening up this year’s American Music Award’s. She made the announcement this past week on Good Morning America yesterday. She’ll be singing a track titled I Did Something Bad from her latest Reputation album. It will be Swift’s first time performing at an awards ceremony in three years. She’s also up for four awards, including Artist of the Year. The AMA’s take place in Los Angeles, this Tuesday, October 9th, and will air on ABC.

