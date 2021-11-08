      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Thanked Eric Church for Getting Fired From a Tour – With a Gold Record

Nov 8, 2021 @ 10:15am
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)

Taylor Swift owes her first big tour to Eric Church.

Church got fired from his opening performance of the 2006 Rascal Flatts tour.

Church recounted the memory during a Q&A session at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.  “She wanted to make sure there was no bad blood.  She had just had the ‘Tim McGraw‘ song.  I joked with her and said ‘You owe me your first gold album.’  Four days later … sure enough, she came to a show of mine and she had (a gold album).  I still have it.  It’s in the Hall of Fame, I think.  It said, ‘Eric, thanks for playing too long and too loud on the Rascal Flatts tour.  I sincerely appreciate it,” said Church.

The other opener for the tour was Jason Aldean.

