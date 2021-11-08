Taylor Swift Thanked Eric Church for Getting Fired From a Tour – With a Gold Record

Taylor Swift owes her first big tour to Eric Church.
Church got fired from his opening performance of the 2006 Rascal Flatts tour.
Church recounted the memory during a Q&A session at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. “She wanted to make sure there was no bad blood. She had just had the ‘Tim McGraw‘ song. I joked with her and said ‘You owe me your first gold album.’ Four days later … sure enough, she came to a show of mine and she had (a gold album). I still have it. It’s in the Hall of Fame, I think. It said, ‘Eric, thanks for playing too long and too loud on the Rascal Flatts tour. I sincerely appreciate it,” said Church.
The other opener for the tour was Jason Aldean.