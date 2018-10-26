Taylor Swift strikes again! ~carol

Taylor Swift is giving back to a teenage fan in Utah whose mother has been in a coma for the past three years. The 19-year-old girl wrote on Twitter earlier this month that her and her brother are financially supporting their family while their father stays home to care for their mom. Swift donated 15-thousand, 500 dollars to the family’s GoFundMe page last weekend. She signed the donation, “love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift,” which are the names of her two cats. Swift is currently in Australia on the second-to-last leg of her Reputation tour.