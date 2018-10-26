Taylor Swift strikes again! ~carol
By Carol McGowan
|
Oct 26, 2018 @ 8:04 AM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

Taylor Swift is giving back to a teenage fan in Utah whose mother has been in a coma for the past three years. The 19-year-old girl wrote on Twitter earlier this month that her and her brother are financially supporting their family while their father stays home to care for their mom. Swift  donated 15-thousand, 500 dollars to the family’s GoFundMe page last weekend. She signed the donation, “love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift,” which are the names of her two cats. Swift is currently in Australia on the second-to-last leg of her Reputation tour.

