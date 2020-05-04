Taylor Swift Sends Utah Nurse a Handwritten Note Out of Gratitude for Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Taylor Swift sent a very special package to a Utah nurse who has been battling COVID-19 on the frontlines in New York City.
Whitney Hilton celebrated her 30th birthday with a handwritten note from Swift and a ton of Taylor Swift merchandise, Hilton who had just returned from New York City back to her hometown of Utah received the special gift and called it, “…literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE.”
“I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously…also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person,” Swift wrote in the note to Hilton.
Hilton described her time in New York as “a modern war,” she went on to say that “everyone needs help.” Here’s the complete story from MSN.