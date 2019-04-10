Taylor Swift Sends Fan Flowers and a Note After Car Accident
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 8:49 AM
Taylor Swift accepts the BMI Taylor Swift Award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A Taylor Swift fan named Lindsey received some words of encouragement from her favorite singer after being involved in a terrifying car accident.
Accompanying some flowers, Lindsey got a handwritten note from Swift herself that reads, “Lindsay – Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident, my heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.”
It continues, “I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I am so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.”
Lindsay was absolutely floored by the message, posting her gratitude and a video of herself crying reading the note. The craziest part is, she has no idea how Taylor found out about her accident! Here’s the

This story reminds Roy Gregory of a tale involving the late Elvis Presley that was told to him when he worked at WHBQ in Memphis, Tennessee.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s the Best Day to Buy Gasoline? 4-10-19 These Are the 2 Words You Need to Stop Forcing Your Kids to Say Kacey Musgraves: “Music Is This Glue” Ashley McBryde and Brooks & Dunn unite on “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” $2,000,000 Winning Lottery ticket Sold at Joliet Gas Station
Comments