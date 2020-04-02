Taylor Swift Secretly Helped a Small Nashville Record Store Stay Open
Many celebrities are stepping up during this trying time including Taylor Swift, who not only has been sending money to fans in need, she also saved a Nashville record store.
Grimey’s New & Preloved Music is a small record store in Nashville that was in danger of going under due to the Coronavirus pandemic but Taylor stepped in and sent every employee money and will cover their healthcare for the next three months.
Co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone magazine “We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
