98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Taylor Swift Quietly Donates $100k to Family of Woman Killed at Parade

February 16, 2024 11:43AM CST
Share
Taylor Swift Quietly Donates $100k to Family of Woman Killed at Parade
Getty Image – crime scene tape barrier

The most successful entertainer on earth has offered a humble gift.

Taylor Swift has quietly given $100,000 to the family of the Kansas City radio DJ, who was killed at the Chiefs’ celebratory parade, after the Super Bowl.

This tragedy happened as her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, and his teammates, had just enjoyed their victory parade:  Two teenage gunmen opened fire in the crowd in a ‘personal argument’ which escalated.  That claimed the life of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was 44.  Nine children and 21 others were hurt, to total 31 victims.

Taylor gave the Lopez-Galvan family’s GoFundMe two $50,000 gifts.  ‘Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,’ read the message, with the accompanying the gift.  She signed it as a regular person, then spoke not, about it.  True giving.

Neither Taylor nor her reps have confirmed the donation.

Do you think Taylor donated to the victim’s GoFundMe or did someone donate in her name?

More about:
#GoFundMe
#KansasCity
#MassShooting
#QuietDonation
#RadioDJ
#TaylorSwift

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
3

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?
5

Toby Keith Shares Video on the Day of his Death - of an Unforgettable Final Performance

Recent Posts