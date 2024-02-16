The most successful entertainer on earth has offered a humble gift.

Taylor Swift has quietly given $100,000 to the family of the Kansas City radio DJ, who was killed at the Chiefs’ celebratory parade, after the Super Bowl.

This tragedy happened as her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, and his teammates, had just enjoyed their victory parade: Two teenage gunmen opened fire in the crowd in a ‘personal argument’ which escalated. That claimed the life of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was 44. Nine children and 21 others were hurt, to total 31 victims.

Taylor gave the Lopez-Galvan family’s GoFundMe two $50,000 gifts. ‘Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,’ read the message, with the accompanying the gift. She signed it as a regular person, then spoke not, about it. True giving.

Neither Taylor nor her reps have confirmed the donation.

Do you think Taylor donated to the victim’s GoFundMe or did someone donate in her name?