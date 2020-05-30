Taylor Swift Posts Statement About Donald Trump and the Death of George Floyd
Many celebrities are using their platform to speak about the death of George Floyd. Floyd is the black man who died as former police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on his neck during an arrest. Chauvin has been fired; and has been arrested for murder.
President Donald Trump tweeted, “these THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Gov Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control, but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank You.”
Swift tweeted, in response, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts’? We will vote you out in November @realdonaldtrump.”
Taylor’s tweet was posted at 11:30am EST. Trump clarified his tweet a little after 2pm EST.
Then, Trump tweeted, “Looting leads to shooting and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night-or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen and that’s what the expression put out last night means.”