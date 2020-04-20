Taylor Swift Performs Song She Once Said She’d Never Play
Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home Concert aired, Saturday night.
The event was curated by Lady Gaga and raised $128 million to combat coronavirus.
Taylor Swift sang a song on the show, which she had said she would never perform. It’s called “Soon You’ll Get Better” – and it is a written tribute to her mom – who battles cancer.
When the album was released she told fans she would never perform the song; as it was difficult to write – let alone perform – on stage.