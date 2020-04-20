      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Performs Song She Once Said She’d Never Play

Apr 20, 2020 @ 10:31am

Global Citizen’s One World:  Together At Home Concert aired, Saturday night.

The event was curated by Lady Gaga and raised $128 million to combat coronavirus.

Taylor Swift sang a song on the show, which she had said she would never perform.  It’s called “Soon You’ll Get Better” – and it is a written tribute to her mom – who battles cancer.

When the album was released she told fans she would never perform the song; as it was difficult to write – let alone perform – on stage.

TAGS
#GlobalCitizen #LadyGaga #Mylestones #OneWorldTogetherAtHome #SoonYou #SoonYou'llGetBetter #TaylorSwift
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing