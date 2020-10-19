Taylor Swift Is Selling Signed ‘Folklore’ CDs & They May Come with Something Unexpected!
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift took to social media on Saturday night to let fans know that her signed “Folklore” CDs may include something extra.
“Along with the signed CD, some lucky purchasers of these items may even receive complimentary cat hair stuck inside the pages,” Swift captioned a photo of the signed booklets alongside her lounging cat. “Or the aromatic scent of white wine I occasionally spill while signing.”
Fans related to Taylor’s tweet as they responded with their own pictures of themselves lounging with their cats.
Taylor recently released a physical deluxe edition of “Folklore” which included eight different album covers. The deluxe edition also included “chapters” for the streaming version of the album. Taylor used the “chapters” to re-work the album’s songs into new forms based on dramatic themes. Here’s the complete story from Billboard.