Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Engaged

According to The Sun, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged.
A source close to Joe says, “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”
The source said, “Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home. They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone, or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.”
Do you believe that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged?