Taylor Swift Has an Instax Camera Coming Soon
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 23, 2018 @ 6:16 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Taylor Swift has teamed up with Fujifilm for a special-edition Instax camera that will hit the market in October.  To get you ready for the release, she’s done three videos to give you a glimpse of what the camera will look like.
In the video that has her song “Gorgeous” in the background, she shows the camera and the cool features like, selfie mode, double exposure, and other cool stuff.
“I think there’s something cool about having a photo you can tangibly hold in your hands after you took it,” Swift says to fans in the video. “It’s kind of a really nice memento from good times.” Here’s more from Billboard Magazine

RELATED CONTENT

