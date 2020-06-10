Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote in Primary Elections
Taylor Swift urges her fans – and anyone else who will listen – to fight for mail-in voting for the upcoming primary elections. “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,” she wrote in her first tweet. “In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter,” Taylor tweeted.
She went on to share an article, penned by Barack Obama. It discusses making changes on a local and state level.
In Swift’s final tweet, she wrote about the need to maintain mail-in ballots. “We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard,” she wrote.