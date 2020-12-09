Taylor Swift Donates to Foodbank After Fan Makes Swift Christmas Display for a Food Bank
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
A “Swiftie” in Ohio has dedicated her holiday decorations to her favorite artist of all-time, Taylor Swift, and the “Folklore” singer has not only taken notice, but given a donation.
Sarah J. Bailey, who is a singer and songwriter, showcased her holiday display on Instagram with the caption, “This year, we got to add my girl, my favorite artist of all time, TAYLOR SWIFT (@taylorswift ) – “Christmas Tree Farm”!!! Don’t forget, we also have a food dropbox (covid safe) for donations to the local food bank…”
Bailey set up her light display with Swift’s song, “Christmas Tree Farm” playing, in the background. She encouraged people to visit the display, drop off letters to Santa, and make a donation to their local food bank.
Bailey’s post received hundreds of likes… But, most importantly, it got a response from Swift, who shared how much she loved the display – and mentioned that she had made a donation to the food bank, in the Bailey family’s honor.